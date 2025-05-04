Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Ghanaian Agyarkwa hopes to be a Harimau

today4 May 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Midfielder Alex Agyarkwa has only been playing for Selangor’s second team in the MFL Cup, but the Ghanaian dreams of playing for Malaysia.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Farah Azharie

Previous post