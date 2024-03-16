Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

Girona lose ground with 1-0 defeat at Getafe

today17 March 2024

Background


Getafe players celebrate at the final whistle after defeating Girona 1-0 in their La Liga encounter. (AFP pic)

GETAFE: Girona lost 1-0 at Getafe on Saturday, with a first-half goal from teenager Jesus Santiago, leaving their hold on second place in the La Liga standings in jeopardy.

The Catalans slipped further back in the title race and stand on 62 points, 10 behind leaders Real Madrid and one clear of third-placed Barcelona, who visit Atletico Madrid on Sunday.