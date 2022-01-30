Green carpenter Harith Ridzuan is saving the world — one wood piece at a time!

MY heart sinks as I slow down past the nondescript building perched by the side of a narrow side road. The address is correct, of course, thanks to Waze. “Kilang Perabot (Furniture Factory) The Green Factory” emblazoned across the side of the corrugated metal fence encircling a nondescript warehouse-like building tells me I’m at the right place. I’m a little relieved to have been able to interpret some confusing directions correctly. The next hurdle is to find somewhere — anywhere — to park.