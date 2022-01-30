Connect with us

Social News

Green carpenter Harith Ridzuan is saving the world — one wood piece at a time!

MY heart sinks as I slow down past the nondescript building perched by the side of a narrow side road. The address is correct, of course, thanks to Waze. “Kilang Perabot (Furniture Factory) The Green Factory” emblazoned across the side of the corrugated metal fence encircling a nondescript warehouse-like building tells me I’m at the right place. I’m a little relieved to have been able to interpret some confusing directions correctly. The next hurdle is to find somewhere — anywhere — to park.

Published

1 week ago

on



MY heart sinks as I slow down past the nondescript building perched by the side of a narrow side road. The address is correct, of course, thanks to Waze. “Kilang Perabot (Furniture Factory) The Green Factory” emblazoned across the side of the corrugated metal fence encircling a nondescript warehouse-like building tells me I’m at the right place. I’m a little relieved to have been able to interpret some confusing directions correctly. The next hurdle is to find somewhere — anywhere — to park.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Connect with Us

Advertisement

Recommended Post

Advertisement

Contact Us

  • Email
  • Studio Hotline
    +603-7724 1144
  • Office
    +603-7710 5022
  • Fax
    +603-7710 7098
  • Address
    Media Prima Audio, PH Floor, North Wing, Sri Pentas, Persiaran Bandar Utama, 47800, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon! CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon!
CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
CLICK HERE
and stream us live or listen
to us through the app
CLICK HERE
to listen to Fly FM on the app
Available on