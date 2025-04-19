Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Haikal thanks Hon Jian for not ‘leaving’ him

today19 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: There’s nothing wrong with shuttler Choong Hon Jian, but yet he couldn’t work in the last four months.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: K.M. Boopathy

Previous post