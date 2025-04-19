Haikal thanks Hon Jian for not ‘leaving’ him

KUALA LUMPUR: There’s nothing wrong with shuttler Choong Hon Jian, but yet he couldn’t work in the last four months.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
KUALA LUMPUR: There’s nothing wrong with shuttler Choong Hon Jian, but yet he couldn’t work in the last four months.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: K.M. Boopathy
badminton Choong Hon Jian Haikal Nazri malaysia malaysia news news NST
SWEDISH rookie Ingrid Lindblad produced two strings of four consecutive birdies on Friday, and she jumped into a tie for first place at the JM Eagle LA Championship in Los Angeles.
today19 April 2025
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.