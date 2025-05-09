Get Audio+
Harimau Malaya to face Cape Verde in historic friendly

today9 May 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Harimau Malaya will take on Cape Verde for the first time in an international friendly at the KLFA Stadium in Cheras on May 29.

Written by: Farah Azharie

