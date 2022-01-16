Harrison hat-trick fires Leeds to victory at West Ham

LONDON: Jack Harrison hit a hat-trick as Leeds boosted their bid for Premier League survival with a 3-2 win against West Ham on Sunday.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
LONDON: Jack Harrison hit a hat-trick as Leeds boosted their bid for Premier League survival with a 3-2 win against West Ham on Sunday.
LONDON: Jack Harrison hit a hat-trick as Leeds boosted their bid for Premier League survival with a 3-2 win against West Ham on Sunday.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: