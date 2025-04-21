Hayden Christensen Will Be Back As Anakin Skywalker in “Ahsoka” Season 2!

Hayden Christensen will return to his role of the moody padawan turned Sith overlord, Anakin Skywalker, for the second season of Ahsoka! This was confirmed by Christensen himself during the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo.

The actor said,

“There’s not much I can share, but Anakin will be back for season two.”

Christensen first appeared as the character of Anakin Skywalker in the 2002 film Star Wars: Attack of the Clones as well as Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in 2005. Committed to the franchise, he then played both Skywalker and Darth Vader in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, before later being featured in two episodes of Ahsoka season 1.

While there is no definite release date yet for Ahsoka season 2, a guesstimate would be somewhere in 2026, so watch out!

*Cover image via Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic