Here Are The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees!

The boys club that comprises this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class also contains a female solo musician: Cyndi Lauper! Her music has stood strong and relevant time after time, and into the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, the newest entrants, announced during the live broadcast of the “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night” episode of American Idol are Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes!

Those who unfortunately didn’t make the cut this year include The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Maná and Phish, along with Mariah Carey and Oasis (both nominated in 2024 for the first time) and Joy Division/New Order (nominated once before in 2023).

*Cover image via Timothy Greenfield-Sanders