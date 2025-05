KUALA LUMPUR: Bergson Da Silva moved within striking range of Indra Putra Mahayuddin’s all-time Super League goal record after scoring five in Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) 9-0 rout of Kelantan Darul Naim on Thursday.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd



Click here to read the full article.



Source: