Hodgson takes charge at Watford

LONDON: Watford appointed former England boss Roy Hodgson as their third manager of the season on Tuesday following the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
LONDON: Watford appointed former England boss Roy Hodgson as their third manager of the season on Tuesday following the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri.
LONDON: Watford appointed former England boss Roy Hodgson as their third manager of the season on Tuesday following the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: