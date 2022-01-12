Connect with us

Sports

IOC lift for six BAM shuttlers

BAM hope the six shuttlers, nominated to receive the IOC Olympic scholarships, will be motivated to give their best to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Published

4 weeks ago

on



BAM hope the six shuttlers, nominated to receive the IOC Olympic scholarships, will be motivated to give their best to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Connect with Us

Advertisement

Recommended Post

Advertisement

Contact Us

  • Email
  • Studio Hotline
    +603-7724 1144
  • Office
    +603-7710 5022
  • Fax
    +603-7710 7098
  • Address
    Media Prima Audio, PH Floor, North Wing, Sri Pentas, Persiaran Bandar Utama, 47800, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon! CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon!
CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
CLICK HERE
and stream us live or listen
to us through the app
CLICK HERE
to listen to Fly FM on the app
Available on