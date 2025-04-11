Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

JDT’s Bergson breaks Super League’s single-season scoring record

today11 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Bergson da Silva has rewritten Super League history yet again — and he’s not done yet.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Farah Azharie

Previous post