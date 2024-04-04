JOM: Famous Ramadan bazaars around the country

AS Ramadan draws to a close, let’s explore some of the famous bazaars around the country this holy month.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
AS Ramadan draws to a close, let’s explore some of the famous bazaars around the country this holy month.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: New Straits Times
KUALA LUMPUR: Singer and actor Aliff Aziz's mother Siti Hafiza Basharahil has called on his fans to "pray for the best" in his on-going divorce proceedings at the Federal Territories Syariah Court.
today4 April 2024
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.