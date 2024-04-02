JOM: Halal Bak Kwa steals the show at Ramadan bazaar

JOHOR BARU: The New Straits Times visited the Angsana JB Mall, among the most popular Ramadan bazaars among locals and Singaporeans in Johor Baru.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
JOHOR BARU: The New Straits Times visited the Angsana JB Mall, among the most popular Ramadan bazaars among locals and Singaporeans in Johor Baru.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: JASSMINE SHADIQE
Angsana JB Mall Bazaar johor ramadan
KUALA LUMPUR: The third edition of the TV9 and ST Rosyam collaboration, Janji Berbaloi 149 campaign, which took place last Saturday at the supermarket's newest branch in Semenyih, Selangor was well-received by the local community.
today2 April 2024
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.