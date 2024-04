SURIA KLCC has launched a vibrant cultural immersion experience for shoppers this Raya season, inviting them to explore Malaysian heritage and traditions. With Hari Raya approaching on April 10 and 11, Suria KLCC’s 38-day Raya campaign, running from March 15 to April 21, promises a delightful celebration.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd



Click here to read the full article.



Source: