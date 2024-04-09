Joseph Quinn Reveals Plans to Prepare For His Role as the Human Torch

Joseph Quinn stole hearts as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, with his character’s untimely, but heroic death, causing despair for many.

But rejoice, for Quinn will be playing the Human Torch in Marvel’s Fantastic Four, set to release in 2025.

In terms of preparation for his fiery role, Quinn joked about his plans to embody the Human Torch, saying,

“I’ll be setting myself on fire for real, every day. Yeah, gotta feel it, you know?”

The beloved superhero film features four individuals with superhuman abilities, who share a familiar bond and responsibility to protect the world.

*Cover image via Netflix