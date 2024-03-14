Get Audio+
Jun Hao crashes out early in Orleans

today14 March 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Shuttler Leong Jun Hao was a big letdown as he crashed out in the first round of the Orleans Masters in France yesterday.

Written by: TAN MING WAI

