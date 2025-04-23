K-pop Has A New Star—And She’s From Klang?!



It’s a major moment for Malaysian K-pop fans: 19-year-old Alicia Wong Lingling, known simply as Lingling, is about to make history as the first Malaysian to debut in a K-pop girl group.

Hailing from Klang, Selangor, Lingling first made waves on the hit survival show I-LAND 2: N/a in 2024, winning over fans with her fluency in multiple languages, confident performances, and lovable personality. Her popularity soared after placing second in the show’s early voting stages.

Now, she’s officially set to debut as part of Leanbranding’s upcoming global girl group, which is expected to launch in late May. The group’s name and debut date haven’t been revealed yet, but excitement is already growing following confirmation of Lingling’s inclusion.

A former trainee under YG Entertainment, Lingling is fluent…