Katy Perry Makes Final Preparations Before Jetting into Space with an All-Female Crew

Singer Katy Perry is undertaking final preparations before she meets up with an all-female crew into space.Β

Aside from pop singer Perry, the crew is made up of broadcast journalist Gayle King, Bezo’s fiancΓ©e Lauren Sanchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

It will be the 11th human flight for Blue Origin, a rocket company owned by Bezos.

The six-woman crew will blast off from the company’s launch site in Texas at 8.30 am local time on Monday for an exciting 11-minute-long suborbital flight!

On her Instagram post, Perry says,

“I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality.”

*Cover image via Blue Origin