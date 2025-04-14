Get Audio+
Katy Perry Makes Final Preparations Before Jetting into Space with an All-Female Crew

today14 April 2025

Background

Singer Katy Perry is undertaking final preparations before she meets up with an all-female crew into space. 

Aside from pop singer Perry, the crew is made up of broadcast journalist Gayle King, Bezo’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

It will be the 11th human flight for Blue Origin, a rocket company owned by Bezos.

The six-woman crew will blast off from the company’s launch site in Texas at 8.30 am local time on Monday for an exciting 11-minute-long suborbital flight!

On her Instagram post, Perry says,

“I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality.”

 

*Cover image via Blue Origin

Written by: Farah Qistina

