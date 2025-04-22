Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Kedah, Terengganu fail to get licences to play on Asian stage

today22 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Only four M-League clubs have received licences to play in the AFC Champions League (ACL) competitions.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: K. Rajan

Previous post