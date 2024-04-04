Kiernan Shipka Reacts to Chance Perdomo’s Passing

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka has taken to Instagram to commemorate the memories she shared with late co-star Chance Perdomo.

She wrote in her caption,

“He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine… As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)”

Perdomo starred in Hetty Feather, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators as well as Midsomer Murders. He was best known for his role as Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which ran 36 episodes across two seasons.

*Cover image via Instagram