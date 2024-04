AMIDST the vibrant chaos of Petaling Street in Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown, a lone figure stands out. Not for the clamour, but for the quiet intensity of his craft. A native of Klang and a watercolour virtuoso, Brian Tai can often be found amidst the hustle and bustle, brush in hand, capturing the fleeting essence of the urban landscape.

