Levi’s refurbished its KLCC store, and it’s worth a visit

Earlier this month, denim label Levi’s unveiled its refurbished Suria KLCC store and it’s so much more than just a store where your get your jeans.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Earlier this month, denim label Levi’s unveiled its refurbished Suria KLCC store and it’s so much more than just a store where your get your jeans.
Earlier this month, denim label Levi’s unveiled its refurbished Suria KLCC store and it’s so much more than just a store where your get your jeans.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: