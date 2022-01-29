Connect with us

Social News

Levi’s refurbished its KLCC store, and it’s worth a visit

Earlier this month, denim label Levi’s unveiled its refurbished Suria KLCC store and it’s so much more than just a store where your get your jeans.

Published

2 weeks ago

on



Earlier this month, denim label Levi’s unveiled its refurbished Suria KLCC store and it’s so much more than just a store where your get your jeans.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Connect with Us

Advertisement

Recommended Post

Advertisement

Contact Us

  • Email
  • Studio Hotline
    +603-7724 1144
  • Office
    +603-7710 5022
  • Fax
    +603-7710 7098
  • Address
    Media Prima Audio, PH Floor, North Wing, Sri Pentas, Persiaran Bandar Utama, 47800, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon! CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon!
CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
CLICK HERE
and stream us live or listen
to us through the app
CLICK HERE
to listen to Fly FM on the app
Available on