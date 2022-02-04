Local Artist Disappointed At Tiger Exhibit Being “Injured” By Public After Wrapping It In Bandages

Malaysian artist Alice Chang Oi Lai is disappointed that her sculptures of a Malayan tiger family at Kuala Lumpur’s Kwai Chai Hong have been damaged for the third time this year.

Known fondly by her clients as Lai, the tiger sculptures installed on January 11 are part of her “Live Wild and Prosper” theme that was designed to raise awareness on saving the Malayan tigers in conjunction with the Year of the Tiger.

The first time the tigers were damaged by irresponsible people was on January 17, the second time was on January 20, while the third time the tigers were damaged was two days ago.



“Frankly, I was in disbelief and was more shocked than angry because I couldn’t believe what I was looking at.

“When the first ‘injury’ occurred, I was not overly shocked as I thought it was an act of careless people on a more fragile part of the sculpture — and that’s ok.”

“But when I saw this, I…