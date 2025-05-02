Luna Li Discusses ‘When a Thought Grows Wings’



If you’ve spent any time floating through the space of indie pop in the last few years, chances are Luna Li’s cosmic soundscape has already touched you.

Born Hannah Bussiere Kim in Toronto, Luna Li is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, and visionary of Korean-Canadian heritage whose music feels like a lucid dream soaked in honey, glitter, and the ache of growing up.

Having toured with Japanese Breakfast, opening for Mitski, and appearing at renowned festivals like Coachella, the 28-year-old has also built a solid fan base online and at her shows.

In 2022, she made waves with her critically adored debut album, Duality, a rich exploration of feminine energy, vulnerability, and inner balance.

But her…