Madonna and Elton John Call Off Long-Standing Feud

Music icon Madonna says that she has “buried the hatchet” with Sir Elton John, and has also dropped hints that she will collaborate with the Briton, after watching the pianist and singer perform with Brandi Carlile on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The relationship between the pair has been strained since 2002, when John was quoted as describing Madonna’s theme song for Die Another Day as “the worst Bond tune ever”. This was also followed by him accusing the Queen of Pop of lip-syncing.

On Monday, Madonna has posted a photo of them together on Instagram.

In response to Madonna, John thanked her for coming to see him on SNL and for forgiving his “big mouth”.

Hooray to them for burying the hatchet!

*Cover image via Instagram @madonna