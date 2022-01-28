Malaysia finish fifth in Asia Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia came out fifth in the fifth women’s Asia Cup after beating Thailand 3-0 in Muscat, Oman, yesterday.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia came out fifth in the fifth women’s Asia Cup after beating Thailand 3-0 in Muscat, Oman, yesterday.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia came out fifth in the fifth women’s Asia Cup after beating Thailand 3-0 in Muscat, Oman, yesterday.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: