Malaysia Misses Mid-2026 Vape Ban, Pharmacists Left Puzzled

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Malaysian pharmacists have been left with question marks over their heads after the country missed its mid-2026 target to ban the sale of vapes nationwide.

Now they’re pushing for a clearer implementation timeline as teens and young adults continue vaping near the tail end of the year, amid concerns of drug-laced vaping products.

The government should honour its commitment to a vape ban, Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) president Prof Amrahi Buang says

Amrahi pointed at contradictory moves from the government, specifically regarding its attempt to exempt liquid nicotine from the poisons list, despite opposition from the Poisons Board.

It even prompted the High Court to step in, striking down that proposed exemption earlier this year after ruling it was driven by…