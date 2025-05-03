Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Malaysia’s Speedy Tigers not so slow this time

today3 May 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s hockey team usually go to Australia for friendly matches. And usually they would get beaten — badly too.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Aftar Singh

Previous post