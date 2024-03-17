Get Audio+
Man City go into FA Cup semis after beating Newcastle 2-0

today17 March 2024

Bernardo Silva (left) celebrates with teammate Kyle Walker after scoring Manchester City’s opening goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal match against Newcastle. (AP pic)

MANCHESTER: Holders Manchester City cruised into the semifinals of the FA Cup thanks to two deflected strikes from Bernardo Silva that gave them a 2-0 win over a lacklustre Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City made five changes from the side that started last weekend’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool and still managed to make the semifinals of the competition for the sixth season in a row as Newcastle provided little resistance.