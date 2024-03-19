Get Audio+
Sports

Man Utd won’t sign marquee stars like Bellingham, says Ratcliffe

today19 March 2024

LONDON: Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has revealed he will not target marquee stars like Jude Bellingham as he bids to revive his club’s fortunes.

Source:

Written by: AFP

