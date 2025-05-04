Get Audio+
Sports

Mbappe maintains Real Madrid Liga dream in Celta thriller

today5 May 2025

Background


MADRID: Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Real Madrid held off Celta Vigo with a thrilling 3-2 win to stay within sight of La Liga leaders Barcelona on Sunday.

Source:

Written by: AFP

