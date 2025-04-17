Mikey Madison Rejects a “Star Wars” Movie with Ryan Gosling

Looks like we won’t be seeing Mikey Madison venture into a Galaxy Far Far Away.

It appears that the Oscar-winning actress was offered a role in the new and untitled Star Wars film directed by Shawn Levy (Deadpool and Wolverine), but the conversations have since ended with Madison saying no to the part.

This film would be a standalone project that is not connected to the Skywalker Saga, which has finished its story with the 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

All other plot details are still under wraps but Ryan Gosling, however, will be starring in the film. So cheers to that!

*Cover image via Kevin Winter/ Getty Images