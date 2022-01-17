MUBI Celebrates Hong Kong Auteur, Wong Kar-Wai by Releasing His 7 Best Films Available to Stream

For lovers of film, MUBI is the platform to discover hidden gems.

JUICE in the past has covered several local diamonds in the rough such as the skater boi’s Citizen Kane, Kickflip and the playboy’s playbook, Mencari Rahmat, as well as extensively praised the enthralling Singaporean drama about sexual abuse, Fundamentally Happy.

But MUBI isn’t just a streaming platform for niche films.

In fact, with their new release of acclaimed Hong Kong director, Wong Kar-Wai’s restored filmography in 4K, the platform is also introducing younger audiences to brilliant cult-classic films while refreshing avid watchers to long-lost favourites.

For the unfamiliar, Wong Kar-Wai is the king of emotional, nuanced cinema with masterpieces such as In The Mood For Love, Chungking Express and Fallen Angels.

His films are usually bathed in neon lights, oozing with sexual tension and pulled taut by forbidden…