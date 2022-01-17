Connect with us

Entertainment

MUBI Celebrates Hong Kong Auteur, Wong Kar-Wai by Releasing His 7 Best Films Available to Stream

Time to reignite my love for Maggie Cheung

Published

3 weeks ago

on



Provided by MUBI

For lovers of film, MUBI is the platform to discover hidden gems.

JUICE in the past has covered several local diamonds in the rough such as the skater boi’s Citizen Kane, Kickflip and the playboy’s playbook, Mencari Rahmat, as well as extensively praised the enthralling Singaporean drama about sexual abuse, Fundamentally Happy.

But MUBI isn’t just a streaming platform for niche films.

Chungking Express

In fact, with their new release of acclaimed Hong Kong director, Wong Kar-Wai’s restored filmography in 4K, the platform is also introducing younger audiences to brilliant cult-classic films while refreshing avid watchers to long-lost favourites.

For the unfamiliar, Wong Kar-Wai is the king of emotional, nuanced cinema with masterpieces such as In The Mood For Love, Chungking Express and Fallen Angels.

His films are usually bathed in neon lights, oozing with sexual tension and pulled taut by forbidden…

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Connect with Us

Advertisement

Recommended Post

Advertisement

Contact Us

  • Email
  • Studio Hotline
    +603-7724 1144
  • Office
    +603-7710 5022
  • Fax
    +603-7710 7098
  • Address
    Media Prima Audio, PH Floor, North Wing, Sri Pentas, Persiaran Bandar Utama, 47800, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon! CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon!
CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
CLICK HERE
and stream us live or listen
to us through the app
CLICK HERE
to listen to Fly FM on the app
Available on