Murray beats dizzy Berrettini in Miami opening round

Miami: Two-time Miami Open champion Andy Murray fought back for a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over struggling Italian Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Miami: Two-time Miami Open champion Andy Murray fought back for a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over struggling Italian Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: AFP
Andy Murray ATP Miami Miami Open Tennis USA WTA
KUALA LUMPUR: Oman may be ranked higher than Malaysia but that doesn’t stop coach Kim Pan Gon from telling his men to be equal to the challenge in tomorrow’s pre-World Cup clash in Muscat.
today20 March 2024
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.