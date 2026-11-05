The public is invited to attend the National-Level Deepavali Celebration 2026, organised by the Ministry of National Unity, on November 14, 2026 (Saturday), at Little India Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, from 10 AM to 10 PM.

A variety of exciting activities will be held, including the KAMI House Exhibition, cultural dance performances, musical instrument exhibitions and performances, as well as a mini concert featuring prominent local artistes.

Admission is free. For more information, visit the Ministry of National Unity’s official social media platforms.