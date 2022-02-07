Connect with us

Social News

New Popular South Korean ‘Kosk’ Mask Only Covers The Nose & People Are Curious…

But what happens when you cough or sneeze?

Published

2 days ago

on



Image
source: Twitter @Sokeel

Due to the rise of Covid-19 cases and the loom of the Omicron variant, many people are taking extra precautions when being outside.

The method of double-masking is extremely prevalent nowadays which is why the release of a new mask called “kosk” – which is a combination of ko (Korean for nose) and mask – seems a little peculiar.

This mask that originated in South Korea only covers the nose which allows its wearers to eat and drink while remaining somewhat protected.

The kosk is South Korea's innovative answer to the COVID mask
source: Body + Soul

Contrary to the initial assumption that South Koreans just walk around with what essentially looks like a nose bandage to keep one from snoring, the kosk is actually a supplementary mask and a regular mask should be worn over top.

It actually comes in two parts, one that covers the nose and the other that covers the mouth. The mouthpiece can be folded and kept away to allow for dining.

The company that…

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Connect with Us

Advertisement

Recommended Post

Advertisement

Contact Us

  • Email
  • Studio Hotline
    +603-7724 1144
  • Office
    +603-7710 5022
  • Fax
    +603-7710 7098
  • Address
    Media Prima Audio, PH Floor, North Wing, Sri Pentas, Persiaran Bandar Utama, 47800, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon! CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon!
CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
CLICK HERE
and stream us live or listen
to us through the app
CLICK HERE
to listen to Fly FM on the app
Available on