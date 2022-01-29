NHDP girls to join the fray

KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time, the National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP) team will get to see action in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time, the National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP) team will get to see action in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).
KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time, the National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP) team will get to see action in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: