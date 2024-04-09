Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

No Ramadan respite for Hakim as newlywed bowler eyes Singapore meet

today9 April 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Former world champion bowler Tun Hakim Tun Hasnul Azam will be celebrating his first Hari Raya Aidilfitri as a husband this year.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Fadhli Ishak

Previous post