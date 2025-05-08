‘Off The Track!’ Holds Must-See Gig In Bangsar This Weekend



In a city where live music often plays it safe, Off the Track! crashes through the noise like a battle cry for KL’s independent musicians. More than just another gig series, this electrifying new movement is flipping the script on what live shows can—and should—be.

Born out of frustration and forged in passion, Off the Track! is built by musicians who were tired of compromises: uninspired venues, corporate gatekeeping, and being told how to sound, look, or perform. So, they took matters into their own hands.

“No funding? We’ll fund it ourselves. No plants on stage? We’ll put eight. No platform to showcase our music? We’ll build our own,” said Off The Track!.

What makes Off the Track! different? It’s not just the music—it’s the mindset

Every event is a…