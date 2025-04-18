“Pacific Rim” TV Series is Currently in Development!

Looks like the Pacific Rim TV series is indeed happening, and it will be streaming on Amazon!

Currently in development, Eric Heisserer — who also wrote Bird Box and Arrival — will serve as writer and executive producer. And while plot details are still under wraps, the show will serve as a prequel to the films, and hey, sources say that there is potential for new films in the franchise, too!

The first film in the franchise was directed by Guillermo del Toro, and was released in 2013. The sequel, Pacific Rim Uprising, came out in 2018, while the anime series Pacific Rim: The Black aired for two seasons on Netflix from 2021 to 2022.

And if you’re a fan, you would probably know that the franchise also includes comic books, novels, toys, and more 🙂 Now stick around for more updates on the TV series!

*Cover image via Warner Bros.