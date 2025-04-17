Party at Unexpected Places with with ‘REFRESHING SESSIONS’



Thirsty for JUICE content? Quench your cravings on our Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp

Heineken is always flipping the script (and sometimes, even smartphones) when it comes to partying and socialising. So what happens when you mix surprise venues, bold DJ collabs, and a cold Heineken in your hand?

Enter: REFRESHING SESSIONS — a brand new series of music pop-ups where strangers become friends, routines get shattered, and beats drop in the last place you’d expect.

From Groceries to Gyms and Beyond…

Forget traditional venues. Heineken is turning everyday spots — think lifestyle gyms, bookstores, and even supermarkets — into full-blown party zones. These invite-only sessions bring people together over beats and beers, all while creating space for genuine connection.

To make meeting new people even easier (and less awkward), Heineken has teamed up with the Timeleft app, a…