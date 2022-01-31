PETRONAS’ Mysterious New Drama Series Will Have You Dying For New Eps To Come Out ASAP

While PETRONAS is known for their touching and heartwarming festive ads for every occasion, they’ve decided to do something different this year.

Introducing 366 — PETRONAS’ brand new original drama series!

Drawing inspiration from the highs and lows of recent years, this seven-episode drama series set in the near future tells stories about Malaysians’ reality and second chances.

Instead of the usual one video that tells a standalone story per cultural holiday, 366 breaks the mould of conventional festive storytelling by depicting one storyline over seven episodes. That means, you’ll have to wait for the next festive season in Malaysia to find out what happens next!

Anchored upon the overall PETRONAS 2022 festive campaign themed ‘Live Again’, 366 sets out to portray the resilience, fortitude, and togetherness of Malaysians during trying times.

The chaos of 2020 and 2021 has given many of us time to rethink life…