Pitch at National Stadium looks OK

KUALA LUMPUR: The pitch at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil looks ‘OK’ ahead of tonight’s World Cup Group D qualifier between Malaysia and Oman.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Written by: Farah Azharie
KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Cycling Association (KLCA) coach Datuk Ng Joo Ngan rubbished claims by parents of his former charges that his training methods are outdated.
today26 March 2024
