Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Entertainment

‘Protect The Dolls’ Is An Important Movement Even For Msians

today30 April 2025

Background



Thirsty for JUICE content? Quench your cravings on our Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp

Protect the Dolls: How to actually help trans youths
Troye Sivan performing at Coachella 2025. (source: @troyesivan/Instagram)

Last week, the internet was buzzing with photos of celebrities and LGBTQ+ allies wearing a plain white tee with a bold, simple message: “Protect The Dolls.”

At Coachella, Troye Sivan took to the stage in the now-iconic shirt. Just days later, Pedro Pascal donned it at the London premiere of Thunderbolts, helping fuel its visibility even further.

But what’s the story behind it? And why has this shirt become a viral staple in today’s pop culture landscape?

The design comes from Conner Ives, who originally debuted it not as merch but as a one-off statement worn during his final bow at his fashion show in February

The story behind the viral Protect The Dolls tee you keep seeing everywhere | Glamour UK
Conner Ives at his Fall/Winter 2025 show. (source: Glamour UK)

The term “dolls” is an affectionate slang used within the LGBTQ+…

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Aqasha Nalani

Previous post