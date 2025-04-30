‘Protect The Dolls’ Is An Important Movement Even For Msians



Last week, the internet was buzzing with photos of celebrities and LGBTQ+ allies wearing a plain white tee with a bold, simple message: “Protect The Dolls.”

At Coachella, Troye Sivan took to the stage in the now-iconic shirt. Just days later, Pedro Pascal donned it at the London premiere of Thunderbolts, helping fuel its visibility even further.

But what’s the story behind it? And why has this shirt become a viral staple in today’s pop culture landscape?

The design comes from Conner Ives, who originally debuted it not as merch but as a one-off statement worn during his final bow at his fashion show in February

The term “dolls” is an affectionate slang used within the LGBTQ+…