Rami Malek and Emma Corin Split After Two Years of Romance

today15 April 2025

Background

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have called off their two-year romance. This news comes a year after they bought a home in Hamstead, North London.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2023, and an eyewitness reported that they seemed to be “blissfully happy and in love,” adding that they “weren’t trying to be discreet or hide their relationship at all.”

At the time, both the Mr. Robot actor and The Crown actress were also spotted at public events, including the U.S. Open and a Bruce Springsteen concert.

Rami previously dated his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton and his Mr. Robot co-star Portia Doubleday.

 

*Cover image via FilmMagic

Written by: Farah Qistina

