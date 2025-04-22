“Ready or Not 2” Gets Two New Cast Members!

Ready or Not? Here they come!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood will be joining the cast of the sequel to Ready or Not — officially titled Ready or Not: Here I Come! Legendary director David Cronenberg will be joining the cast, as well as The Pitt actor Shawn Hatosy, and Kevin Durand from The Dark Knight.

And of course, Samara Weaving is set to reprise her legendary final girl role as Grace from the first film, along with rising scream queen Kathryn Newton whose recent horror films include Abigail, Freaky, Paranormal Activity 4, and Lisa Frankenstein.

The first installment of Ready or Not centers around Grace who, on her wedding day, is being hunted by her in-laws who intends to sacrifice her in a ritual. The plot for the sequel, on the other hand, is still being kept under wraps, so we shall find out!

Stay tuned for more updates!

*Cover image via Eric Zachanowich/Fox Searchlight