Rihanna Debuts Third Baby Bump at the MET Gala

Famed singer Rihanna has confirmed she is expecting her third baby while attending fashion’s biggest night of the year — the famous Met Gala in New York.

The 37-year-old cradled her bump and smiled for the cameras while appearing on the red carpet, which was navy with daffodils, among other attendees such as Pharell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo, and many more!

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, already have two sons together. A$AP Rocky, also known as Rakim Mayers, thanked reporters who offered their congratulations on the red carpet.

