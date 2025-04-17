Get Audio+
Sports

Ruud keeps Barcelona Open defence on course

today17 April 2025

BARCELONA: Barcelona Open holder Casper Ruud ousted Hamad Medjedovic 7-5, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals yesterday (April 16).

Written by: AFP

