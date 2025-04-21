Get Audio+
Saudi Arabia not ruling out a bid for 2035 Rugby World Cup

today21 April 2025

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia, hosts of the 2034 football World Cup, could make a bid for the 2035 Rugby World Cup despite barely playing the game.

Source:

Written by: Reuters

